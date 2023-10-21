“Scare Away Violence” on haunted trail at UP State Fairgrounds

The "Scare Away Violence" fundraiser supports Tri-County Safe Harbor's services, including emergency housing, crisis advocacy and transportation for victims of domestic and sexual violence.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Ghouls and ghosties are haunting the horse barn at the U.P. State Fairgrounds to “Scare Away Violence” for Tri-County Safe Harbor.

Erin Viau, director of Safe Harbor, said this is the first year for the “Haunted Trail” fundraiser, which runs through the horse barn and around Antique Village.

Tri-County Safe Harbor supports victims of domestic and sexual violence in Delta, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties. Fundraising helps provide services like emergency housing, crisis advocacy and transportation.

“Fundraisers like this are super important,” Viau said. “The community supports us. But fundraisers are important. That’s why we’re doing this one and hopefully, we’ll have a little fun with it.”

The Haunted Trail continues Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $10. To access parking, scary guests should drive through the main gate and park in front of the beef barn.

Organizers suggested kids under 10 years old do not come explore the trail.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

