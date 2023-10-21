Rep. Jack Bergman secures speaker endorsement from Michigan Republicans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Friday, Rep. Jack Bergman (R) Michigan announced that Reps. John James, Tim Walberg, Lisa McClain and John Moolenaar endorsed his candidacy to become Speaker for the remainder of the 118th Congress.

The members shared a statement, saying, “General Jack Bergman is the leader best suited to right the ship of the Republican conference and help lead the House through the 118th Congress. He isn’t seeking a long-term leadership post but is willing to help build our conference, pass critical legislation, and keep our commitment to the American people. We wholeheartedly endorse his race for speaker and urge our colleagues to help us get the job done.”

Rep. John James serves on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Education & Workforce Committee.

Rep. Lisa McClain serves in Leadership as Republican Conference Secretary, serves with Rep. Bergman on the House Armed Services Committee and Budget Committee and also serves on the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Rep. John Moolenaar serves on the House Committee on Appropriations.

Rep. Tim Walberg serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Rep. Bergman served 40 years in the United States Marine Corps, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant General. He is the highest-ranking combat Veteran ever elected to the United States Congress.

