Rep. Jack Bergman secures speaker endorsement from Michigan Republicans

Jack Bergman
Jack Bergman(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Friday, Rep. Jack Bergman (R) Michigan announced that Reps. John James, Tim Walberg, Lisa McClain and John Moolenaar endorsed his candidacy to become Speaker for the remainder of the 118th Congress.

The members shared a statement, saying, “General Jack Bergman is the leader best suited to right the ship of the Republican conference and help lead the House through the 118th Congress. He isn’t seeking a long-term leadership post but is willing to help build our conference, pass critical legislation, and keep our commitment to the American people. We wholeheartedly endorse his race for speaker and urge our colleagues to help us get the job done.”

Rep. John James serves on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Education & Workforce Committee.

Rep. Lisa McClain serves in Leadership as Republican Conference Secretary, serves with Rep. Bergman on the House Armed Services Committee and Budget Committee and also serves on the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Rep. John Moolenaar serves on the House Committee on Appropriations.

Rep. Tim Walberg serves on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Rep. Bergman served 40 years in the United States Marine Corps, retiring at the rank of Lieutenant General. He is the highest-ranking combat Veteran ever elected to the United States Congress.

The latest details on the race for U.S. Speaker of the House can be found by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role
A view from onboard the Lee A. Tregurtha at the Soo Locks
Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads for the end zone for a touchdown as Chicago...
Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
UPDATE: Marquette addresses budget deficit, utility increase as new fiscal year begins

Latest News

Jason is waiting for his next victim at the Haunted Hayride.
Marquette Haunted Hayride spooks attendees
Kids with food allergies or diabetes need non-food treats, like vampire fangs, spider rings and...
Teal Pumpkin Project makes Halloween inclusive for kids with nutrition issues
The "Scare Away Violence" fundraiser supports Tri-County Safe Harbor's services, including...
“Scare Away Violence” on haunted trail at UP State Fairgrounds
5th graders watch a chemistry experiment that showed how different metals react to high...
Fifth graders prepare for future at Bay College