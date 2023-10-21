Mr. Black Presents returns with original live show

By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - An original, locally produced live show is premiering in Kingsford this through Saturday.

“The Guilty Ones” is produced by Mr. Black Presents, a performance group of Dickinson and Iron County residents.

The story focuses on five strangers who wake up kidnapped and must discover a secret they all share, or face execution.

Mr. Black Presents Creative Director Evan Blagec said he hopes first-time viewers will come out to the show.

“This is definitely something I would encourage anyone to just come experience,” said Blagec. “Just come try it, because I know a lot of people who have been on the fence about our shows in the past and when we finally get them in the door, they’re like, ‘wow, that was awesome.’”

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. central time and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. central time at Venue 906 in Kingsford.

