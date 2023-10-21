Missing Norway child found after extensive overnight search

Norway will host the Leif Erikson Run Saturday October 7th.
Norway will host the Leif Erikson Run Saturday October 7th.(wluc)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWAY & VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Norway child has been found after an extensive overnight search. According to Norway-Vulcan Area Schools, a 7th-grade student went missing Friday around 4 p.m. CT on Upper Pine Creek Road in Norway.

First responders searched for more than five hours last night and again this morning.

The district announced on its Facebook page that the student was found safe earlier Saturday. The Superintendent for the district told TV6 that the student was found in Vulcan, Vulcan is about five miles away from Upper Pine Creek Road. A full timeline of events is not yet known.

TV6 called the Norway Police Department asking for more information, but we have not heard back at this time. This article will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Elizabeth Peterson wraps up her journey on the Lee A. Tregurtha
The final leg of our journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2023
U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
In this photo provided by the government of Israel, Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old...
2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
Head of auto workers union says strikes will continue in drive to gain better offers from companies

Latest News

It’s the dealership’s fourth annual event in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Marquette GMC dealership hosts Drive Cancer Out fundraiser during October
Marquette GMC dealership hosts Drive Cancer Out fundraiser during October SHELF
“The Guilty Ones” is produced by Mr. Black Presents, a performance group of Dickinson and Iron...
Mr. Black Presents returns with original live show
The goal is to create new jobs and attract new and local talent to the state.
Michigan Film Industry Association aims to bring in jobs with a new bill