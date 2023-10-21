Missing Norway child found after extensive overnight search

NORWAY & VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Norway child has been found after an extensive overnight search. According to Norway-Vulcan Area Schools, a 7th-grade student went missing Friday around 4 p.m. CT on Upper Pine Creek Road in Norway.

First responders searched for more than five hours last night and again this morning.

The district announced on its Facebook page that the student was found safe earlier Saturday. The Superintendent for the district told TV6 that the student was found in Vulcan, Vulcan is about five miles away from Upper Pine Creek Road. A full timeline of events is not yet known.

TV6 called the Norway Police Department asking for more information, but we have not heard back at this time. This article will be updated as more information is released.

