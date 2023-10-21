Michigan Film Industry Association aims to bring in jobs with a new bill

The goal is to create new jobs and attract new and local talent to the state.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Representatives from the Michigan Film Industry Association (MiFIA) are in the area spreading the word on a new bill.

The Multimedia Jobs Act (MJA) is designed to build creative and tech-related industries in Michigan.

The goal is to create new jobs and attract new and local talent to the state.

They are anticipating hearings in the next couple of weeks, so they’re looking for support from around the state. They stopped at the Fresh Coast Film Festival to speak to filmmakers about how the act would impact job outlooks in the state if it were to pass.

Alexander Page, MiFIA legislation chair, said they believe the state needs to bring jobs in from the film industry, especially due to the environment we have here.

“One of the big things about TVs and film is you get to highlight the great natural wonders we have,” said Page. “It becomes a tourist destination. It helps promote the state and you know we already have great pride in what we have here, and this is an opportunity to show the rest of the world.”

Page said if you are interested in helping to get the bill passed, contact your legislator or go to MiFIA.org to learn more or donate.

