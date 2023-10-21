Marquette Regional History Center holds Archaeology Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Regional History Center hosted the 11th annual Archaeology Fair on Saturday.

The fair took place in honor of International Archaeology Day. Archaeologists from across the area set up booths to share their knowledge and information. The celebration also highlighted geology and native plants.

Emily Varga, Marquette Regional History Center Education and Administrative Assistant, said the fair brings in lots of people who wouldn’t normally come to the museum.

“Our history center focuses on the Marquette regional area for history and artifacts, so it’s good to get people in the door to learn about artifacts from different areas around the UP as well, and archaeology from different areas as well,” Varga said.

Varga said the crowd’s favorite activity was the fair’s annual scavenger hunt. It takes people throughout the museum and is completely different every year.

