Marquette Haunted Hayride spooks attendees

Jason is waiting for his next victim at the Haunted Hayride.
Jason is waiting for his next victim at the Haunted Hayride.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds looked to get their fill of fear Friday evening at the Marquette County Fairgrounds.

The 14th annual Marquette Haunted Hayride raises money for non-profits and community organizations. This year 20 groups took part in the event.

The Haunted Hayride’s Coordinator and President Andi Goriesky said not only is it a fun family event it also helps lift up community groups.

“Dress for the elements, bring your friends, bring your family and in the meantime, you are supporting not just one or two youth nonprofit organizations. This year you’re supporting 20 different groups,” Goriesky said.

There’s still time for you to check out the Haunted Hayride.

The last day for the event is Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role
A view from onboard the Lee A. Tregurtha at the Soo Locks
Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads for the end zone for a touchdown as Chicago...
Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
UPDATE: Marquette addresses budget deficit, utility increase as new fiscal year begins

Latest News

Kids with food allergies or diabetes need non-food treats, like vampire fangs, spider rings and...
Teal Pumpkin Project makes Halloween inclusive for kids with nutrition issues
The "Scare Away Violence" fundraiser supports Tri-County Safe Harbor's services, including...
“Scare Away Violence” on haunted trail at UP State Fairgrounds
5th graders watch a chemistry experiment that showed how different metals react to high...
Fifth graders prepare for future at Bay College
This is a picture of VanLandschoot and Sons Fish Market in Munising.
VanLandschoot and Sons Fish Market signs pledge to eliminate fish waste