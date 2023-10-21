Marquette Haunted Hayride spooks attendees

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds looked to get their fill of fear Friday evening at the Marquette County Fairgrounds.

The 14th annual Marquette Haunted Hayride raises money for non-profits and community organizations. This year 20 groups took part in the event.

The Haunted Hayride’s Coordinator and President Andi Goriesky said not only is it a fun family event it also helps lift up community groups.

“Dress for the elements, bring your friends, bring your family and in the meantime, you are supporting not just one or two youth nonprofit organizations. This year you’re supporting 20 different groups,” Goriesky said.

There’s still time for you to check out the Haunted Hayride.

The last day for the event is Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

