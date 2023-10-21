Marquette GMC dealership hosts Drive Cancer Out fundraiser during October

By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette GMC is offering an opportunity to drive more than cars off the lot this month.

The dealership is in its fourth year of the Drive Cancer Out fundraiser. Cassandra Herman, Marquette GMC assistant business manager, said the dealership has raised more than $27,000 over the years of this event.

There are shirts for sale and bucket raffles donated by area businesses.

All money raised will be matched by the dealership, including a $5 donation for every signed and displayed pink ribbon.

The money will be split between five U.P. families currently undergoing cancer treatment.

“In the previous years, we’ve had a lot of folks come in who have been recipients who have just been overjoyed and excited about being part of it and being able to help other families that are in similar situations as they are,” said Herman.

If you’d like to participate, stop into Marquette GMC or give them a call to donate at (906) 762-4122.

