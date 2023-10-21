Iron Mountain Public Schools renovates gyms

Central Middle School’s gymnasium renovation will begin soon, and the High School gym’s...
Central Middle School’s gymnasium renovation will begin soon, and the High School gym’s renovations are likely to finish in late November.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain Central Middle School’s gymnasium is beginning to show its age.

Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Sardina said the gym has been neglected for years.

“I couldn’t tell you a date,” said Sardina. “It has been decades since that gym has had any attention paid to it.”

According to Sardina, that’s about to change thanks to the help of community partners like Iron Mountain-Kingsford Schools, Julie Wonders and the Tommy Johnson Memorial.

The Iron Mountain School District is also renovating the high school gym. The high school’s outdated sound system has been replaced and the Central gym will be having one installed for the first time. New efficient LED lights installed in both gyms will lower the district’s power bill.

Once the Central gymnasium is finished with renovations, Sardina said he hopes the extra space will allow for more community and school activities.

“Maybe there’s some more camps and clinics and things that occur where we can open it up to more grade levels because we can’t fit everyone into one gym,” said Sardina. “If we can expand and use two different facilities, we can take that program and offer it to more kids.”

Central Middle School’s gymnasium renovation will begin soon and the High School gym’s renovations are likely to finish in late November.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role
A view from onboard the Lee A. Tregurtha at the Soo Locks
Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads for the end zone for a touchdown as Chicago...
Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
UPDATE: Marquette addresses budget deficit, utility increase as new fiscal year begins

Latest News

Jack Bergman
Rep. Jack Bergman secures speaker endorsement from Michigan Republicans
Jason is waiting for his next victim at the Haunted Hayride.
Marquette Haunted Hayride spooks attendees
Kids with food allergies or diabetes need non-food treats, like vampire fangs, spider rings and...
Teal Pumpkin Project makes Halloween inclusive for kids with nutrition issues
The "Scare Away Violence" fundraiser supports Tri-County Safe Harbor's services, including...
“Scare Away Violence” on haunted trail at UP State Fairgrounds