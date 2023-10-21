Iron Mountain Public Schools renovates gyms

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Iron Mountain Central Middle School’s gymnasium is beginning to show its age.

Iron Mountain Public Schools Superintendent Jerry Sardina said the gym has been neglected for years.

“I couldn’t tell you a date,” said Sardina. “It has been decades since that gym has had any attention paid to it.”

According to Sardina, that’s about to change thanks to the help of community partners like Iron Mountain-Kingsford Schools, Julie Wonders and the Tommy Johnson Memorial.

The Iron Mountain School District is also renovating the high school gym. The high school’s outdated sound system has been replaced and the Central gym will be having one installed for the first time. New efficient LED lights installed in both gyms will lower the district’s power bill.

Once the Central gymnasium is finished with renovations, Sardina said he hopes the extra space will allow for more community and school activities.

“Maybe there’s some more camps and clinics and things that occur where we can open it up to more grade levels because we can’t fit everyone into one gym,” said Sardina. “If we can expand and use two different facilities, we can take that program and offer it to more kids.”

Central Middle School’s gymnasium renovation will begin soon and the High School gym’s renovations are likely to finish in late November.

