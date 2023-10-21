Halloween-themed market and a food drive takes place at Westwood Mall

Organizers of the market invited the Women’s Center along for a food drive.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Halloween-themed market and a food drive took place at the Westwood Mall on Saturday.

Artisans and crafters gathered to sell their goods. Some were spooky, and some were sweet. They had goods anywhere from skull-shaped candles to freeze-dried candy.

Along with booths, organizers of the market invited the Women’s Center along for a food drive.

Andrea Numikoski, Women’s Center development director, said the donated food will go to help those who need it.

“Goes to any of our clients who are current clients, and it also stocks our pantry at the Harbor House, which is our shelter,” said Numikoski.

Those who donated to the food drive were entered to win a raffle prize.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

