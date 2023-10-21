Grey weekend with round of moderate rain to start the week

Calm conditions this weekend with rain chances Tuesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Rain will dissipate throughout the evening on Saturday with calmer skies going into Sunday but more rain chances will move in by Tuesday. Some chances for sun can be expected for Monday but clouds will still remain over the region. On Tuesday rain will start in the west in the evening and continue raining into Wednesday. Some areas could be on the receiving end of thundershowers so plan on a very rainy day.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances in the afternoon but dissipate in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; rain chances possible in the morning west with breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy in the morning with increasing clouds in the day; breezy conditions

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; rain chances start west in the morning and becomes widespread later in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy; rain chances linger with chances of thundershowers in isolated areas

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; rain chances start to diminish in the afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain and cooler

>Highs: 40s

