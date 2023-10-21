Fresh Coast Film Festival celebrated across Marquette

The annual festival shows documentary films relating to the Midwest
The annual festival shows documentary films relating to the Midwest(WLUC)
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fresh Coast Film Festival continued its celebration across Marquette.

The annual festival shows documentary films centered around the Midwest in seven different venues: Blackrocks Brewery, Lower Harbor Park, Masonic Building - Ballroom, Masonic Building - Blue Room, Masonic Building - Red Room, Ore Dock Brewing Co., and PWPL - Community Room.

It started on Thursday and will go through Sunday. Organizers said many of the films are nature or adventure-based but may also touch on any subject related to the Midwest.

Bill Thompson, Fresh Coast Film Festival Co-Founder, said the festival brings people here from all over the country to experience the Upper Peninsula.

“It brings creativity, and I just think it’s one of the things that makes it special to live in Marquette, where you can actually come down to one of these local venues, support the local businesses, and be inspired by what these filmmakers are creating,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the film festival includes free outdoor tours of Marquette for newcomers. Anyone interested in attending the last day can buy a day pass for $39 at Campfire Coworks.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Elizabeth Peterson wraps up her journey on the Lee A. Tregurtha
The final leg of our journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2023
U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
In this photo provided by the government of Israel, Judith Raanan, right, and her 17-year-old...
2 Americans held hostage by Hamas, a mother and daughter, have been released
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
Head of auto workers union says strikes will continue in drive to gain better offers from companies

Latest News

The fair took place in honor of International Archaeology Day.
Marquette Regional History Center holds Archaeology Fair
Organizers of the market invited the Women’s Center along for a food drive.
Halloween-themed market and a food drive takes place at Westwood Mall
College for Kids Junior is a program that teaches little kids, and the college students involved.
College for Kids Junior teaches kids about STEM
City of Norway sign
UPDATE: Missing teen runaway found after extensive overnight search in Norway