Fresh Coast Film Festival celebrated across Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Fresh Coast Film Festival continued its celebration across Marquette.

The annual festival shows documentary films centered around the Midwest in seven different venues: Blackrocks Brewery, Lower Harbor Park, Masonic Building - Ballroom, Masonic Building - Blue Room, Masonic Building - Red Room, Ore Dock Brewing Co., and PWPL - Community Room.

It started on Thursday and will go through Sunday. Organizers said many of the films are nature or adventure-based but may also touch on any subject related to the Midwest.

Bill Thompson, Fresh Coast Film Festival Co-Founder, said the festival brings people here from all over the country to experience the Upper Peninsula.

“It brings creativity, and I just think it’s one of the things that makes it special to live in Marquette, where you can actually come down to one of these local venues, support the local businesses, and be inspired by what these filmmakers are creating,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the film festival includes free outdoor tours of Marquette for newcomers. Anyone interested in attending the last day can buy a day pass for $39 at Campfire Coworks.

