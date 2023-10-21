Fifth graders prepare for future at Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Delta County fifth graders got a college introduction to chemistry, biology, physics and more at Bay College.

Students from Gladstone, Rapid River and North Central Area Schools were taking part in 5th Grade Friday. Organizers said the earlier kids learn they’ll need college or training to follow their dreams, the better.

“5th Grade Fridays have been going on for 8 or 9 years,” said Mike Roland, Delta Schoolcraft ISD Director of College Access. “What research shows us is the earlier that we can expose students to the possibilities, like college and training, the better off they are down the road because we got those ideas going.”

Bay professors volunteered their time to help kids handle equipment and participate in experiments.

“We looked through microscopes, and we saw maggots, and bugs and crickets!” two girls exclaimed.

Another student said she would never try the electric shock machine, while others lined up to feel what it was like.

“It felt like someone just touched you a little bit,” two of the boys said.

Jessica Beaver, Bay’s director of admissions, said fifth grade is the perfect age to start thinking about the future.

“It’s a great time where you’re still curious,” Beaver said. “You still get excited. It’s a really great time to show kids what they can be, what they could be, and maybe give them something to hold onto. Show them something that maybe they never thought was possible for themselves.”

Other classes included emergency medical services, computers and business.

Kids learned why fireworks come in different colors in chemistry. The answer? Different metals and elements burn in different colors, the professor said, and then proceeded to demonstrate the chemical reaction with a blowtorch and swabs of the metals.

The fifth graders’ reactions to the flames of green, purple and neon reds in the classroom mirrored how most react to fireworks in the sky--lots of “oohs” and “aahs” and open-mouthed amazement.

