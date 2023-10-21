College for Kids Junior teaches kids about STEM

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - College for Kids Junior is a program that teaches both kids *and* Northern Michigan University students.

In partnership with the School of Education, Leadership and Public Service, the Seaborg Center invited kids grades Kindergarten through 6th grade to campus to learn from students studying to become teachers.

The lessons were focused on STEM subjects. The Seaborg Center program coordinator, Renee Jewett, said kids get more outside-the-classroom learning, and the teaching students get their first experience as educators.

“It’s their first [time] learning classroom management on the go. They plan the lesson, they plan the topic and they do everything. It’s their first experience, like ‘this is really what I want to do and I’m really excited to be a teacher in the future’,” said Jewett.

The November 11 class is full, but there is a waitlist you can join. It is $15 per class and snacks are provided.

