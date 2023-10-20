WATCH: Michigan Anglers now have the chance to hook Arctic Grayling
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, we take a look at Iron Mountain’s Pumpkin Walk, a hunting opportunity for U.P. veterans, the Michigan DNR legalizes a new species for fishing and more headlines.
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 19, 2023.
