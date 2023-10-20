Upper Michigan Today is in the kitchen at Strega Nonna

Chef/Owner Rachael Grossman talks community, events, and shows you how to make homemade pasta.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Strega Nonna.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Strega Nonna.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Downtown Negaunee restaurant owner uses her food to foster a sense of community.

Strega Nonna’s Rachael Grossman wants her business to be an inclusive place to celebrate family, friends, and thoughtfully crafted cuisine.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the young restaurant to find out how it’s doing just that.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Grossman about her vision and ever-changing menu...

Upper Michigan Today's Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson chat with Strega Nonna's Owner/Chef Rachael Grossman about her Downtown Negaunee Business.

...before taking a look around the restaurant and meeting up with Laith Crow of Queen City Drag Entertainment & Co., who’s been spearheading drag events at the restaurant.

Upper Michigan Today tours Strega Nonna and learns more about its community events.

Grossman says Strega Nonna is more than a restaurant. It’s a community gathering space.

Keep a watch on the restaurant’s social media pages and website, strega.fun, to stay up to date with all of its events.

Rachael Grossman goes over October and November events happening at Strega Nonna.

Next, Grossman takes you into her kitchen to show you how to make homemade pasta dough and sauce.

Her recipe calls for 5-6 eggs (depending on humidity levels), 1 cup of semolina flour, and 2 cups of all-purpose flour.

Chef Rachael Grossman shows you how to make pasta dough.
Chef Rachael Grossman shows you how to make pasta.
Around the table at Strega Nonna.

Strega Nonna is located on Iron Street in Downtown Negaunee.

You can keep up to date with its events and purchase tickets at strega.fun.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role
A view from onboard the Lee A. Tregurtha at the Soo Locks
Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads for the end zone for a touchdown as Chicago...
Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
UPDATE: Marquette addresses budget deficit, utility increase as new fiscal year begins

Latest News

Around the table at Strega Nonna.
Upper Michigan Today - Food, Friends, and Fun at Strega Nonna
Chef Rachael Grossman shows you how to make two simple sauces for pasta.
Upper Michigan Today - In the Kitchen at Strega Nonna: Making Pasta Sauce
Chef Rachael Grossman shows you how to make pasta.
Upper Michigan Today - In the Kitchen at Strega Nonna: Making Homemade Pasta
Chef Rachael Grossman shows you how to make pasta dough.
Upper Michigan Today - In the Kitchen at Strega Nonna: How to Make Homemade Pasta