Upper Michigan Today is in the kitchen at Strega Nonna

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Downtown Negaunee restaurant owner uses her food to foster a sense of community.

Strega Nonna’s Rachael Grossman wants her business to be an inclusive place to celebrate family, friends, and thoughtfully crafted cuisine.

Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the young restaurant to find out how it’s doing just that.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon chat with Grossman about her vision and ever-changing menu...

...before taking a look around the restaurant and meeting up with Laith Crow of Queen City Drag Entertainment & Co., who’s been spearheading drag events at the restaurant.

Grossman says Strega Nonna is more than a restaurant. It’s a community gathering space.

Keep a watch on the restaurant’s social media pages and website, strega.fun, to stay up to date with all of its events.

Next, Grossman takes you into her kitchen to show you how to make homemade pasta dough and sauce.

Her recipe calls for 5-6 eggs (depending on humidity levels), 1 cup of semolina flour, and 2 cups of all-purpose flour.

Around the table at Strega Nonna.

Strega Nonna is located on Iron Street in Downtown Negaunee.

You can keep up to date with its events and purchase tickets at strega.fun.

