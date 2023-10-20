Students learn about post-graduation jobs at Delta County High School Career Fair

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan organizations are continuing to give Michigan high school students potential job opportunities post-graduation.

On Thursday, 560 juniors and seniors from across Delta County were at Gladstone High School for a career fair.

Organizers said the fair had more than 50 professionals ranging from the trades to law enforcement to chiropractors. Gladstone High School Juniors Deegan Miron and Lucy Degroot talked about what they look forward to the most.

“[It’s] just getting me ready for what would actually happen out in the real world if I were to get one of these jobs, so I’m just kind of getting yourself interested into whatever career kind of career you choose to talk about,” Miron said.

“I was really hoping to gain some knowledge of what I can do with my future and I’ve kind of been thinking about the medical field and I was just excited to find out different things and different options,” Degroot said.

These students also went on to say how they are developing communication skills by interacting with people and learning how to professionally conduct networking conversations.

