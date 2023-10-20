St. Joseph’s Church Guild to host 92nd annual Fall Bazaar

ISHPMEING, Mich. (WLUC) - A longstanding tradition is coming back to Ishpeming this weekend.

St. Joseph’s Church Guild is hosting its 92nd annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday. Folks can look forward to a bake sale, basket drawings, and a flea market with tons of new and used items. The event is free and open to the public.

All proceeds from the bazaar will go back to the community.

“We finance and donate to youth groups not just in our church, but throughout the whole community,” said Ann Trudell, St. Joseph Church Guild president. “There’s a lot of need right now for kids to have programs. The food pantries are a need. So here we are, putting this on. Hopefully everybody will enjoy it.”

St. Joseph’s Church Guild’s 92nd annual Fall Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Church in Ishpeming. There will be a soup lunch at 11 a.m.

