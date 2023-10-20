St. Joseph’s Church Guild to host 92nd annual Fall Bazaar

St. Joseph's Church Guild's 92nd annual Fall Bazaar.
St. Joseph's Church Guild's 92nd annual Fall Bazaar.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPMEING, Mich. (WLUC) - A longstanding tradition is coming back to Ishpeming this weekend.

St. Joseph’s Church Guild is hosting its 92nd annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday. Folks can look forward to a bake sale, basket drawings, and a flea market with tons of new and used items. The event is free and open to the public.

All proceeds from the bazaar will go back to the community.

“We finance and donate to youth groups not just in our church, but throughout the whole community,” said Ann Trudell, St. Joseph Church Guild president. “There’s a lot of need right now for kids to have programs. The food pantries are a need. So here we are, putting this on. Hopefully everybody will enjoy it.”

St. Joseph’s Church Guild’s 92nd annual Fall Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph’s Church in Ishpeming. There will be a soup lunch at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role
A view from onboard the Lee A. Tregurtha at the Soo Locks
Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads for the end zone for a touchdown as Chicago...
Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
UPDATE: Marquette addresses budget deficit, utility increase as new fiscal year begins

Latest News

Flyer for the fundraiser.
Get “BOO’d” by the Marquette Senior High School Dance Team
Paul Wilson on the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway.
Neo Wilson Memorial Railway offers free rides to Toys for Tots donors
Lake Superior Roadside Park.
MDOT to close all UP roadside parks for the season next week
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2023