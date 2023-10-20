Showery start, sunnier finish to a blustery weekend
Rain, high-elevation snow mix early this weekend before showers diminish Sunday -- chilly wind to remain.
NWS alerts in effect HERE.
As rain exits the Eastern U.P. Friday afternoon, a system sweeps in from the Canadian Prairies to drop another rainy round over Upper Michigan through early Saturday. High elevations west can be showered with a snow mix before tapering off later Saturday. Lake effect rain showers take over before diminishing into Sunday.
The U.P. temperature trend falls below historical averages through Sunday as a result of strong northerly winds, before rebounding to mild-to-warm autumn temperatures early next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers increasing for the west and central U.P. overnight, fewer east; northeast winds gusting 20 mph
>Lows: 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated wintry mix west, becoming fewer in the afternoon; blustery with north wind gusts exceeding 25 mph near Lake Superior
>Highs: 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning lake effect rain, then gradual clearing; north winds 5-15 mph
>Highs: 40s/50
Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered light rain showers; warmer with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; north winds 5-15 mph
>Highs: 40s/50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; south winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 40s/50
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and cooler; northeast winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 40s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.