Showery start, sunnier finish to a blustery weekend

Rain, high-elevation snow mix early this weekend before showers diminish Sunday -- chilly wind to remain.
Rain, high-elevation snow mix early this weekend before showers diminish Sunday -- chilly wind...
Rain, high-elevation snow mix early this weekend before showers diminish Sunday -- chilly wind to remain.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

As rain exits the Eastern U.P. Friday afternoon, a system sweeps in from the Canadian Prairies to drop another rainy round over Upper Michigan through early Saturday. High elevations west can be showered with a snow mix before tapering off later Saturday. Lake effect rain showers take over before diminishing into Sunday.

The U.P. temperature trend falls below historical averages through Sunday as a result of strong northerly winds, before rebounding to mild-to-warm autumn temperatures early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers increasing for the west and central U.P. overnight, fewer east; northeast winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and isolated wintry mix west, becoming fewer in the afternoon; blustery with north wind gusts exceeding 25 mph near Lake Superior

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with morning lake effect rain, then gradual clearing; north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered light rain showers; warmer with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; south winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and cooler; northeast winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 40s

