Queen City Ballet Company holds Halloween fundraiser

Queen City Ballet Company will have a Costumes, Creatures and Confections fundraiser Saturday.
Queen City Ballet Company will have a Costumes, Creatures and Confections fundraiser Saturday.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Queen City Ballet Company will have a Costumes, Creatures and Confections fundraiser Saturday.

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marquette Center for Dance. A representative said they will be selling Halloween costumes for only $5 to $7.

Deborah Choszczyk, Queen City Ballet Company Director, said there are costumes for all ages, shapes and sizes.

“We are a very close knit, friendly, noncompetitive environment,” Choszczyk said. “We’re like family. And if somebody needs something, we’re there, whether it’s something bad happened to somebody, we’re always there for them... and then you want to help them. And that’s exactly what Queen City is, it’s an extended family.”

Choszczyk said there will also be baked goods and coffee for sale. She also said the money raised will help with costs of new costuming, props and transportation.

