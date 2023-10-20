Northern Lights Martial Arts Center: Dojo lights up 40th anniversary with regional test and seminar Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Martial arts students from across the country will meet this weekend for Northern Lights Martial Arts Center’s 40th-anniversary regional test and seminar.

The event is an opportunity for students of all ages to test their skills and to advance to the next belt rank.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visits the center to speak with Sensei James about the dojo’s contributions to the community over the last forty years.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon speaks with Sensei James of Northern Lights Martial Arts about what the center offers to the Marquette area.

For nearly half a century, Northern Lights Martial Arts Center has offered numerous self-defense courses to the public, including lessons in Cuong Nhu Karate, TaeKwon-Do, Judo, and Jujitsu. It has also hosted special self-protection courses for women and participated in anti-bullying lectures. The dojo also addresses individual growth, promoting healthy lifestyles, proper exercise, healthy diets, and peace of mind.

Sensei James speaks more about the dojo’s 40th-anniversary test and seminar happening this weekend.

Sensei James discusses what will occur during Northern Lights Martial Arts Center's regional testing and seminar.

The regional test and seminar will draw nearly forty martial arts students from across the United States. Students will test their skills with instructors from several martial arts schools. The event offers a variety of training and the opportunity to advance to the next belt rank.

The event will be held at Negaunee Middle School’s gymnasium Saturday, Oct 21. Doors will open at 8:00 a.m., and testing will begin at 9:00 a.m.

There is a $20 admission for participation in the test and a $15 admission for the seminar. Dues will be payable at the door.

You can register now by clicking here.

To learn more about Northern Lights Martial Arts Center, click here.

For questions, contact Sensei Kevin by emailing MD5046@aol.com or by calling/texting (906) 362-1018.

