Neo Wilson Memorial Railway offers free rides to Toys for Tots donors

Paul Wilson on the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway.
Paul Wilson on the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks have an opportunity to ride the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway for free this weekend.

The railway is dedicated to Neo Wilson, who died of a heart condition at only 16 years old. His parents, who own the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway, say they want to bring smiles to other kids’ faces this Christmas. They’re giving away free train rides on Saturday to anyone who helps them achieve that. To participate, all you have to do is bring a donation for Toys for Tots to the railway.

Neo’s dad says this is a great way to honor Neo.

“Neo always said that people need people and that you deserve to be seen and heard no matter who you are,” said Paul Wilson, Neo Wilson Memorial Railway owner. “So, we’re just bringing people together here. Hopefully they can have a good time and come and ride the train and see what we’re doing.”

The event will be at the Neo Wilson Memorial Railway at 281 Backman Rd. in Skandia from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

