Miss London crowned in first makeup-free beauty pageant

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of...
Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of the natural contest.(IMAGE BY LAUREN CRAMER FAB UK MEDIA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A real-life tooth fairy was crowned Miss London in the world’s first makeup-free beauty pageant, according to the Miss England organization.

The makeup-free beauty pageant was held at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences in London on Sept. 29, a news release stated.

Natasha Beresford, 26, works as a dental nurse in London and was named the inaugural winner of the natural contest.

According to a news release, Beresford provides dental treatment for children under general anesthetic, to help them out of dental pain.

She volunteered in Uganda in September 2022 with the charity Dentaid. She spent two weeks traveling across the country to run outreach clinics to provide safe, free dental treatments to those in need.

“I find my job really rewarding. Over the years I have worked in NHS, private and urgent care dental practices,” Beresford said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role
A view from onboard the Lee A. Tregurtha at the Soo Locks
Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads for the end zone for a touchdown as Chicago...
Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
UPDATE: Marquette addresses budget deficit, utility increase as new fiscal year begins

Latest News

TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Northern Lights Martial Art Center's Sensei James practicing with spears.
Northern Lights Martial Arts Center: Dojo lights up 40th anniversary with regional test and seminar Saturday
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW president’s video bargaining update
El presidente Joe Biden habla desde el Despacho Oval de la Casa Blanca el jueves 19 de octubre...
The White House details its $105 billion funding request for Israel, Ukraine, the border and more
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Chesebro pleads guilty before trial over his efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia’s 2020 election
K-9 Rio suffered an apparent medical emergency while searching for evidence.
K-9 Rio dies in line of duty searching for evidence