Michigan Rehabilitation Services highlights Calumet ceramic artist

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - If you have visited Fifth Street in Calumet, chances are you may have spotted William Thompson working on a ceramic art piece in his studio.

Thompson has been in business for nearly three years and moved into his studio space on Fifth Street in January. Thompson said Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS) is the reason he was able to start, after receiving equipment that allowed Thompson to work for himself.

Thompson is a business owner MRS is highlighting in October for National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“I’m a disabled marine veteran, so I have multiple injuries that affect my abilities to do a lot of other jobs,” said Thompson. “Herniated discs in my back, movement meniscus in my knees, chronic headaches and various other things that make it difficult for me to do a normal 9 to 5 job and perform the way employers need or would like me to.”

In addition to selling his work, Thompson also teaches clay work classes. Thompson said he hopes others are inspired to start their own businesses.

“I would hope that it would encourage and empower them to seek out the services that are available, to help them do the same thing,” continued Thompson. “To reach out to MRS if they’re a disabled person to work with them and get something off the ground. It’s obviously, totally possible because I’m sitting here now.”

MRS Site Manager Steve Pelli said the organization is ready to help anyone who wants to follow in Thompson’s footsteps.

“Counselors would assist the customer throughout the process,” says Pelli. “William touched on the fact that, really, we were involved from the beginning, and that’s often what it’s like, really helping the customer to figure out what’s needed for a business plan or a plan to move towards their employment goal.”

MRS said it is also prepared to handle a wide range of varying disabilities.

“Michigan Rehabilitation Services provides individualized vocational rehabilitation services to U.P residents with disabilities,” said MRS Marquette District Manager Roy Del Valle. “The disabilities can range anywhere from physical challenges, perhaps mental health issues, even hearing loss, to name a few.”

To learn more about working with MRS to find opportunities, click here.

You can also check out Thompson’s business website here.

