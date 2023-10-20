Marquette Police Department helps with Safe Schools Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department helped celebrate America’s Safe Schools Week this week.

The Michigan Department of Education said the week brings attention to the need for safe and positive educational environments. An MPD representative said officers have been following school buses each day to make sure people aren’t passing the flashing red lights.

Detective Sergeant Nate Dawson, school detective for Marquette schools, said officers are continuing to do occasional school walkthroughs to check for building security.

“With today’s day and age and the focus on school security, parents and students want reassurance that there’s something going on to make the schools safe,” Dawson said. “Not just with the buildings themselves, having locked doors, secure campuses, but also making sure that there’s people inside the schools keeping them safe too.”

Dawson also said the Marquette Police Department focuses on school safety all weeks of the school year.

