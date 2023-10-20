Hancock fire, police departments meet with community for ‘Coffee with a Cop and Firefighter’

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Nisu Bakery and Cafe in downtown Hancock was busy with customers and first responders Thursday.

People could speak with first responders during ‘Coffee with a Cop and Firefighter.’ Kids also enjoyed games, candy and first responder stickers.

Nisu Bakery and Cafe’s Owner Irma Bode says the event is a chance for people to talk with first responders in a casual setting.

“I have seen it in other places in this nation,” said Bode. “And it was a really great way to get to know the police officers and get to know our first responders, and just be able to ask the questions that you normally feel maybe comfortable to go into a police station and ask.”

Nisu is the latest cafe in Hancock to host this type of event. The police department also held a similar event at Sunflower Books and Coffee last month. This time, the police wanted to highlight the fire department.

“I decided that we should also have the fire department involved because we work so closely together,” said Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman. “And I think it’s important that the community knows the firefighters also.”

The event also raised awareness for Fire Prevention Month. Fire Chief Bill Lepisto says the department goes to different schools and events this month, sharing tips to prevent fires.

“We just remind these kids to have their parents check smoke detectors and to have a fire exit plan,” said Lepisto. “So, if they ever do have a fire in the house, get out, meet at a tree and don’t go back in for a pet or stuffed animal.”

Sleeman says another meet-up is planned at K.C. Bonkers Toys and Coffee in either November or January.

