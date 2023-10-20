Hancock fire, police departments meet with community for ‘Coffee with a Cop and Firefighter’

Community members could spoke with first responders in a casual atmosphere while enjoying free...
Community members could spoke with first responders in a casual atmosphere while enjoying free coffee and baked goods.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Nisu Bakery and Cafe in downtown Hancock was busy with customers and first responders Thursday.

People could speak with first responders during ‘Coffee with a Cop and Firefighter.’ Kids also enjoyed games, candy and first responder stickers.

Nisu Bakery and Cafe’s Owner Irma Bode says the event is a chance for people to talk with first responders in a casual setting.

“I have seen it in other places in this nation,” said Bode. “And it was a really great way to get to know the police officers and get to know our first responders, and just be able to ask the questions that you normally feel maybe comfortable to go into a police station and ask.”

Nisu is the latest cafe in Hancock to host this type of event. The police department also held a similar event at Sunflower Books and Coffee last month. This time, the police wanted to highlight the fire department.

“I decided that we should also have the fire department involved because we work so closely together,” said Hancock Police Chief Tami Sleeman. “And I think it’s important that the community knows the firefighters also.”

The event also raised awareness for Fire Prevention Month. Fire Chief Bill Lepisto says the department goes to different schools and events this month, sharing tips to prevent fires.

“We just remind these kids to have their parents check smoke detectors and to have a fire exit plan,” said Lepisto. “So, if they ever do have a fire in the house, get out, meet at a tree and don’t go back in for a pet or stuffed animal.”

Sleeman says another meet-up is planned at K.C. Bonkers Toys and Coffee in either November or January.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
The New York Deli Café
New York Deli Café to open next week
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden declares support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security
Live music filled the base camp tent at Marquette’s Lower Harbor before film screenings started
Fresh Coast Film Fest returns to Marquette with free event Thursday
The students received a lecture on land management from the DNR and a run-down on how the...
UP middle schoolers get first hand experience in timber industry
A professor says he hopes students walk away with a new passion for the careers they could...
NMU’s School of Clinical Sciences symposium begins Wednesday