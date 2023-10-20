Gov. Whitmer signs bill to require lead exposure testing for 1 and 2-year-old children

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer signed a bill into law on Tuesday requiring 1 and 2-year-old Michigan children to be tested for lead exposure. Health experts said the effects of lead exposure on children can be permanent.

“It can have devastating effects. It can lead to hearing and speech problems. It can lead to developmental and damage to the brain and nervous system,” said Chelsea Ely, UPHP Clinical Coordinator.

U.P. health officials said one of the most common ways children are exposed to lead is through lead paint and dust in old homes.

“Any homes built before 1978 likely contain lead-based paint,” said Erin Kiraly, Public Health Delta & Menominee County Lead Coordinator. “Even if you have already painted over the initial lead-based paint, if there is any deterioration of that, that is how exposure occurs.”

Data from the 2020 U.S. Census shows that 12 of the 14 U.P. counties have an average home built before 1978, with the oldest homes in Gogebic and Ontonagon counties at an average build date of 1956.

However, Ely said lead can be on more household items than just paint.

“Lead can of course be in our water systems,” Ely said. “We learned that with a couple of the downstate cities. It can also be present on old toys, soil, even spices that people cook with, and in fishing lures or ammunition.”

In Delta and Menominee counties, only about 6% of children under six were tested for lead in 2020. That number has increased to about 15% in 2022 and health officials expect to see that number continue to rise now.

“The first sign of lead poison can be those flu-like symptoms. A lot of times kids can be exposed and won’t look or act sick. That’s why it is so important to test them, because they can’t always articulate that they don’t feel well, and we don’t always see the signs right away,” Kiraly said.

The law will go into effect on January 1 for health providers to test the youngest Michiganders for lead exposure. You can contact your health provider to have your child’s blood tested for lead.

