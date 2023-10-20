Gladstone High School, Bark-River Harris Junior and High Schools attendance rates rise

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Grade schools across Upper Michigan are continuing to find ways to keep student attendance rates up.

On Thursday, the sight of a full lunchroom at both Gladstone High School and Bark-River Harris High School was a good sign attendance-wise. Gladstone High School Assistant Principal Rick Pepin said attendance has gone up since the pandemic. Pepin added that one thing that seems to be working for the High School is its attendance letter system.

“Five absences is a letter home and seven is a phone call home, and then when we get to 10 that results in a potential NCR, which is no credit, and that’s a way to notify the student that they need to make up time based on our policy, so they don’t lose credit,” Pepin said.

Pepin said the district partners with an intermediate school district officer. Pepin explained the school uses the officer to communicate with families of students who are missing school.

Gladstone High School Principal Andrew Jacques said apart from teaching, creating relationships with students is key to their success.

“There’s a lot of kids that go home and they struggle so it’s times where we can create those relationships and be there for them and anytime, they need something they can come to us,” Jacques said.

Over at Bark River-Harris Junior High and High School, Principal Travis Depuydt said the school has increased its attendance since last by 7%. Depuydt said part of the reason for that is due to a Saturday school program.

“We implemented a Saturday school system so that students who miss school on a regular basis attend school on Saturdays to make up for work,” Depuydt said. “There is a direct correlation between student absenteeism and student achievement, so we want to find ways to eliminate achievement gaps.”

Both schools said while they are happy attendance has gone up. They will continue to experiment with new ways to keep students in school and successful.

