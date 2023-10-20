Get “BOO’d” by the Marquette Senior High School Dance Team

Flyer for the fundraiser.(MSHS Dance Team)
By Caden Meines
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Senior High School Dance Team is taking a spooky approach to fundraising.

The team is trying to raise money for a trip to the ReliaQuest Bowl football game in Tampa, Florida.

The team would get to perform at the game’s halftime show.

To help them raise the money, members of the community can request the team to deliver BOO Bags. The bags are full of toys and candy.

Senior Ella Pond said this trip is done only once every four years.

“Some of our dancers have never gone on a trip,” Pond said. “This will be cool for not only the chance to dance at a big sporting event but also just the opportunity to go on a trip. We get to go to Universal and Busch Gardens.”

Coach Kylee Taavola said the monetary goal is $40,000.

She said the team is halfway there.

Click here to fill out a request.

