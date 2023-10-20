Fresh Coast Film Fest returns to Marquette with free event Thursday

Live music filled the base camp tent at Marquette’s Lower Harbor before film screenings started
Live music filled the base camp tent at Marquette’s Lower Harbor before film screenings started(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Fresh Coast Film Festival kicked off Thursday night with Fresh Coast Free.

Live music filled the base camp tent at Marquette’s Lower Harbor before film screenings started.

In total, the four-day festival will have screenings of 85 films across six different venues. It also includes 13 outdoor tours in Marquette.

One of the co-founders of the festival is Bugsy Sailor. He says it’s a celebration of the Great Lakes.

“It’s also to celebrate every corner of the Great Lakes region so, this weekend in particular we’re bringing almost 100 filmmakers to downtown Marquette and it’s a great opportunity to meet them and encouraging storytelling for years to come,” Sailor said.

Fresh Coast continues Friday with a full day of screenings starting at 10 a.m. The festival wraps up Sunday with the last film screenings at 2 p.m. A full schedule of the films can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
The New York Deli Café
New York Deli Café to open next week
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Michigan Anglers now have the chance to hook Arctic Grayling
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Michigan Anglers now have the chance to hook Arctic Grayling
TV6 Senior Reporter Jerry Tudor wraps up his time at the first night of the Fresh Coast Film...
LIVE from the Fresh Coast Film Festival 2023 Part 3
TV6 Senior Reporter Jerry Tudor is LIVE at the first night of the 2023 Fresh Coast Film...
LIVE from the Fresh Coast Film Festival 2023 Part 2