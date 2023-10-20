Fresh Coast Film Fest returns to Marquette with free event Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Fresh Coast Film Festival kicked off Thursday night with Fresh Coast Free.

Live music filled the base camp tent at Marquette’s Lower Harbor before film screenings started.

In total, the four-day festival will have screenings of 85 films across six different venues. It also includes 13 outdoor tours in Marquette.

One of the co-founders of the festival is Bugsy Sailor. He says it’s a celebration of the Great Lakes.

“It’s also to celebrate every corner of the Great Lakes region so, this weekend in particular we’re bringing almost 100 filmmakers to downtown Marquette and it’s a great opportunity to meet them and encouraging storytelling for years to come,” Sailor said.

Fresh Coast continues Friday with a full day of screenings starting at 10 a.m. The festival wraps up Sunday with the last film screenings at 2 p.m. A full schedule of the films can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.