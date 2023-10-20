Cloudy skies and breezy winds for the weekend

More rain chances are looking to move in by Tuesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Light showers can be expected for the start of your Friday for those near Lake Superior. Showers taper off by the afternoon but another round of rain moves in from the west late Friday night. Rain will last into Saturday morning but tapers off in the afternoon with cloudy skies. Rain will be minimal for Sunday with more chances of sun looking to move in for Monday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect rain in the morning with another round of rain late in the day west

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances in the morning with breezy conditions around 30 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect rain chances in the morning with breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; milder air moves in for the day

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; chances of rain in the evening

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of showers in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; lingering chances of rain with moderate winds

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role
A view from onboard the Lee A. Tregurtha at the Soo Locks
Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones heads for the end zone for a touchdown as Chicago...
Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
UPDATE: Marquette addresses budget deficit, utility increase as new fiscal year begins

Latest News

Scattered rain chances going into the weekend
Scattered rain chances going into the weekend
Rain from passing systems and lake effect to gradually diminish this weekend -- chilly wind to...
Rain, wind and chilly autumn turn to the weekend
Rain from passing systems and lake effect to gradually diminish this weekend -- chilly wind to...
Showers, wind and chilly autumn turn to the weekend
Bouts of rain expected going into the weekend
Bouts of rain expected going into the weekend