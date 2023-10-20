Cloudy skies and breezy winds for the weekend

Light showers can be expected for the start of your Friday for those near Lake Superior. Showers taper off by the afternoon but another round of rain moves in from the west late Friday night. Rain will last into Saturday morning but tapers off in the afternoon with cloudy skies. Rain will be minimal for Sunday with more chances of sun looking to move in for Monday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; lake effect rain in the morning with another round of rain late in the day west

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances in the morning with breezy conditions around 30 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect rain chances in the morning with breezy conditions

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; milder air moves in for the day

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; chances of rain in the evening

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of showers in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; lingering chances of rain with moderate winds

>Highs: 40s

