Arch Rock on Mackinac Island getting new nature center

Arch Rock on Mackinac Island is getting a new nature center named after former Michigan Governor William Milliken.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors to Mackinac Island will notice some construction at one of the most popular spots.

The upper viewing area of Arch Rock, known as Arch Rock Plaza, is closed as a new nature center is being built.

The $7 million project also includes new restrooms along with the informational nature center. The center will be named after former Michigan Governor William Milliken.

“That’s one of the reasons we wanted to put a nature center there, it’s a very visited spot on the island,” said Steve Brisson, Mackinac Island State Park Commission Director. “It’s a prominent natural feature so it’s an area where we already have an audience and we can capture them at that spot, and part of what we do is teach people, enhance their visit, give them a little knowledge while they’re on vacation.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by next May, ahead of the busy tourist season.

Mackinac Island is Michigan’s first state park.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
The New York Deli Café
New York Deli Café to open next week
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Michigan Anglers now have the chance to hook Arctic Grayling
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Michigan Anglers now have the chance to hook Arctic Grayling
TV6 Senior Reporter Jerry Tudor wraps up his time at the first night of the Fresh Coast Film...
LIVE from the Fresh Coast Film Festival 2023 Part 3
TV6 Senior Reporter Jerry Tudor is LIVE at the first night of the 2023 Fresh Coast Film...
LIVE from the Fresh Coast Film Festival 2023 Part 2