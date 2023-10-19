Wisconsin Bay Area nurses, health care professionals reach tentative agreement for new contract

(Michigan Nurses Association Logo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Nurses and healthcare professionals reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with Aurora Medical Center executives late Wednesday evening.

“We are proud of this deal. Thanks to the solidarity that union members showed at our hospital, we have been able to win fair wages, improved health and safety provisions, and new staffing language. This shows the power of workers coming together as a union,” said Emily Peretto, RN, and president of the local union. “We look forward to going over the details with members in the coming days and holding a ratification vote where union members will make the final decision on whether to accept this deal.” Nurses and healthcare professionals were able to make gains in negotiations after organizing a rally.

According to a press release from the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA), now that a tentative agreement has been reached, the rally has been canceled and transformed into a celebratory gathering for union members.

The agreement only becomes final if ratified by the membership. MNA says a ratification vote will be scheduled in the coming days.

