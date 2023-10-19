Webb Space Telescope discovers jet stream on Jupiter

NASA said a 3,000 mile long jet stream has been discovered on Jupiter. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(CNN) – NASA has discovered a new, never-before-seen feature of Jupiter’s atmosphere.

The James Webb Space Telescope captured an image revealing a jet stream on Jupiter.

Researchers said the narrow jet stream appears to be traveling at about 320 miles per hour, which is about twice the strength of a category 5 hurricane.

According to NASA, the jet stream spans more than 3,000 miles and is located about 25 miles above the clouds in Jupiter’s lower stratosphere.

The picture was actually taken in July last year, but scientists recently used data from the telescope to discover the jet stream.

More information on this latest discovery can be found in the latest edition of Nature Astronomy.

