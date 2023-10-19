UP middle schoolers get first hand experience in timber industry

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Association of Timbermen, alongside manufacturer Ponsse, St. John’s Forest Products and the Michigan DNR, attempted to get kids excited about the timber industry.

“We are in a state where a new generation has to grow up and hop into all sorts of professions like logging,” said Executive Director for the Michigan Association of Timbermen Justin Knepper.

To do that, they invited 8th grade students from North Central, Carney-Nadeau and North Dickinson to get first-hand experience in the field.

Knepper said he believes this event will show that the timber industry is more than just cutting down trees.

“This gives them that option to look at certain types of industries and say: ‘Hey, is that something that interests me? Is that something I can feel connected with?’ and spark their interest,” Knepper said. “I think absolutely, we’re going to see some kids that want to really explore forestry or forest production for their careers out of this event.”

The event wasn’t all work and no play. North Dickinson Student Malachi Gustafson found some joy in riding around in the equipment.

“When you were in the harvester, you would barely be able to hear anything that’s happening on the outside, the only thing you would hear is the boom of the trees hitting the ground,” Gustafson said.

St. John Forest Products Vice President Jordan St. John said getting kids excited about their work may also help them address industries facing a limited workforce.

“As all industries, we’re struggling with finding people and educating people on why it’s important for the area,” St. John said.

Knepper also said he would like to see more schools reach out and participate in this event.

