Schoolcraft County will lose EMS services if millage fails

GULLIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents of Schoolcraft County could lose emergency medical services (EMS) by June 2024.

The City of Manistique EMS service covers all of Schoolcraft County, traversing 1,000 miles of road. Manistique Public Safety Director Tim Russell said, for the last few years, the EMS fund has operated at a deficit. An EMS millage is on November’s ballot.

“Our service puts an average of 47,000 miles [a year] on our ambulances, which we have to pay [for] fuel, wear and tear, and we have to pay our staff,” Russell said. “So that trickles down to not equaling out to what we’re getting paid through Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and then a lot of uninsured. The numbers just are not working out with each other anymore.”

The Michigan Department of Treasury is requiring the city to balance the EMS fund by June 2024. That’s why the city hopes Schoolcraft County voters will pass a 2.25 millage that is on the November ballot.

Russell said the millage is the only way to both balance the budget and keep EMS services.

“Unfortunately, if it does not pass there, in order to meet guidelines for Michigan Treasury, we have to start liquidating all assets by June,” Russell said. “Which means, by the middle of June, approximately 8,000 people in Schoolcraft County will not have an EMS system.”

If the millage does not pass in November, it would have one more chance to pass on the spring ballot. Schoolcraft County resident Lynn Norton said, she’s willing to pay extra in taxes to feel safe.

“I’m a single woman, and I’ve got property,” Norton said. “It’s going to cost me money, and I’m going to pay for it. With happiness.”

Norton said she hopes other residents will get on board.

“I support the millage,” she said. “I really do think we need it. We just have to break down and do it.”

A public forum is scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Manistique High School Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.