Rite Aid lays out plan to close 154 stores initially as it seeks bankruptcy protection

FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite Aid, a major U.S. pharmacy chain, said Sunday, Oct. 15, that it has filed for bankruptcy as part of its effort to restructure its finances. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Rite Aid plans to close about 7% of its stores initially, as the drugstore chain makes its way through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The company submitted a list of 154 stores in a court filing. Most of the chain’s stores are on the East and West Coasts, and the list reflects that.

Several locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California and Washington made the list. The company also plans to close some stores in Michigan and Ohio as well.

Rite Aid said in a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it has more than 2,200 locations in 17 states.

That filing also noted that the company lost about $1.3 billion in the first half of its fiscal year. That’s more than double the $441 million it lost in the same period during the previous fiscal year.

Rite Aid said in its Tuesday bankruptcy court filing that it also may close additional stores.

The company said earlier this week that going through its voluntary Chapter 11 process will help significantly cut the company’s debt and resolve litigation “in an equitable manner.”

The Philadelphia company has struggled financially for years and also faces financial risk from lawsuits over opioid prescriptions like its bigger rivals, CVS and Walgreens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A public hearing was held prior to the vote, with the majority of speakers supporting the...
Hancock city council approves $30,000 purchase agreement for three former Finlandia University properties
Delta County district 4 commissioner, David Moyle, has until October 25 to challenge signatures...
Recall signatures approved for one Delta County commissioner

Latest News

FILE - Destroyed communities are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto...
Hurricanes are now twice as likely to zip from minor to whopper than decades ago, study says
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan faces another House speaker vote on Wednesday. (Source: Local News Live)
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: House votes for speaker again
Kayleigh Butler, a hair stylist, stands for a portrait at her studio in Atlanta on Tuesday,...
As FDA ponders ban on hair-straightening chemicals, stylists say Black women have moved on
Naomi Rutter joins Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today.
Equestrian gentles, trains wild mustangs for national competition