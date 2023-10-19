Resolve Surgical Technologies seeking new team members in Marquette

The medical equipment manufacturer is hiring in multiple positions. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon takes a tour.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Resolve Surgical Technologies' Weston Sramek and Dave Halverson in front...
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Resolve Surgical Technologies' Weston Sramek and Dave Halverson in front of the Matsuura MX-330.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are a technical and collaborative worker with an interest in creating life-saving medical instruments, Resolve Surgical Technologies in Marquette may be the perfect workplace for you.

The nationwide manufacturer specializes in designing and producing various medical devices, including surgical instruments and implants.

Operations Manager Weston Sramek and CNC Operator Dave Halverson give TV6′s Tia Trudgeon a tour of the manufacturing floor and a look at a machine that produces sternal closure plates.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon gets a peek inside one of Resolve Surgical Technologies' machines used to produce sternal closure plates.

Resolve Surgical Technologies in Marquette employs a wide range of personnel with different educational backgrounds, including college graduates and engineering interns.

Resolve Surgical Technologies offers employment opportunities in a variety of positions, including engineering and CNC operations, as well as HR, finance, and communication.

CNC Operator Dave Halverson showcases the Matsuura MX-330, one of the newest machines on the manufacturing floor.

CNC Operator Dave Halverson showcases the Matsuura MX-330 and explains the manufacturing process.

Tia Trudgeon’s tour of Resolve Surgical Technologies was made in coordination with UP Michigan Works. Trudgeon will visit new workplaces every month to explore employment opportunities across the U.P.

To learn more about career opportunities at Resolve Surgical Technologies, click here.

To learn more about career opportunities across the U.P., you can visit UP Michigan Works’ website by clicking here.

