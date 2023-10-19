Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role

U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLUC & AP) - Republican Congressman Jack Bergman is eyeing a bid for U.S. House Speaker.

Bergman represents Michigan’s First Congressional District which includes all of Upper Michigan.

Fellow Republican Rep. Jim Jordan has brought the House speaker’s race to a stalemate as he refuses to drop out. The hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump has been unable to win the gavel but he and his far-right allies won’t step aside for a more viable GOP nominee.

On Thursday, the House is tentatively set to convene in the afternoon for Jordan to try again. But there’s a sinking realization that the House could remain endlessly stuck for the long haul. Next steps are uncertain as Republican lawmakers float other options. Some holdout Republicans are talking about an extraordinary plan to give a temporary speaker more power to reopen the House.

According to a statement from Bergman’s office, he is not aiming to climb the ladder and would only seek to be speaker for the remainder of the 118th Congress.

Below is a statement from James Hogge, Rep. Bergman’s Communications Director:

“General Bergman proudly supported Rep. Jim Jordan fully. Following the second round of voting, the General was approached by colleagues and has had conversations about a possible Speaker run — it’s becoming clear Rep. Jordan’s path is narrowing by the hour.

“We cannot go another day without a Speaker. He simply doesn’t have the votes - we need to have a frank discussion as a conference about a path forward. If as a conference we see he can’t get the necessary votes to become Speaker, General Bergman is prepared to step up.

“The General isn’t seeking to climb the ladder, only steady it in a time of chaos - and would only seek to be Speaker for the remainder of the 118th Congress.

“Our Nation is in turmoil. Our Southern Border is a total crisis, we are 30 days away from a government shutdown, the Biden Administration is running roughshod over our fundamental rights, Israel is under attack by evil Hamas terrorists, and at this very moment - The People’s House is in complete gridlock.

“Rep. Bergman served our Nation for 40 years in the United States Marine Corps - retiring as a Lt. General. He knows how to put others first to accomplish the task at hand. America needs a leader right now - Rep. Jack Bergman is ready to answer the call of service, again.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A public hearing was held prior to the vote, with the majority of speakers supporting the...
Hancock city council approves $30,000 purchase agreement for three former Finlandia University properties
Delta County district 4 commissioner, David Moyle, has until October 25 to challenge signatures...
Recall signatures approved for one Delta County commissioner

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
A view from onboard the Lee A. Tregurtha at the Soo Locks
Navigating the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Soo Locks
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Resolve Surgical Technologies' Weston Sramek and Dave Halverson in front...
Resolve Surgical Technologies seeking new team members in Marquette
In the middle of the night, the Lee A. Tregurtha comes alive as it takes its turn moving...
A journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha: Part 4