Rain, wind and chilly autumn turn to the weekend

A passing frontal system plus subsequent help by the lake effect machine keep rain chances in play through Friday morning in Upper Michigan. After a brief break from much of the rain midday Friday, another system sweeps in from the Canadian Prairies to drop another rainy round through early Saturday. Lake effect showers take over the rest of the weekend, diminishing into Sunday.

The U.P. temperature trend falls below historical averages through Sunday as a result of strong northerly winds, before rebounding to mild-to-warm autumn temperatures early next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate showers, tapering west to east towards morning; patchy fog and drizzle; north winds gusting over 25 mph

Lows: Upper 30s to Upper 40s (colder western/central interior)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain early and tapering during the day before new round of rain picks up towards evening; blustery

>Highs: 40s/50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, tapering in the afternoon; blustery with north wind gusts reaching gale force (39 mph+) near Lake Superior

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with morning lake effect rain; north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and warmer; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered rain; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; north winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; south winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50

