Queen City Running Co. to host 8th annual Trick or Trot

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A spooky race is coming to Marquette.

Queen City Running Co. is hosting its 8th annual Trick or Trot race on Oct. 28. Runners can sign up for the kids’ 1-mile trot, the 5K, or the new 10K. After the race, there will be an after-party at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. with Halloween treats and prizes.

Organizers say costumes are encouraged.

“I think the costumes really add a lot of good energy to it,” said Paige DuBois, Queen City Running Co. general manager. “Everyone’s just in a fun mood. They’re getting ready to go trick-or-treating later with the kids. [It’s] just a great family-friendly event. It’s also typically one of the better-weather races before we get into the snow, so one last good go around.”

You can sign up for the race at Queen City Running Co. or here.

