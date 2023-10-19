Nonprofit receives USDA support to increase Indigenous homeownership

The non-profit also has programs available to help new homeowners.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tribal members across the U.P. who aren’t homeowners can now get help to find a place to call home.

The USDA is partnering with the Lake Superior Community Development Corporation to increase indigenous homeownership. USDA State Director Brandon Fewins says the agency provided the nonprofit with a $500,000 loan.

“They take that loan and then they re-lend it back to the tribal community in order to finance, in this situation, five different households. The term of the deal is a 33-year loan at one percent fixed interest,” Fewins said.

Lake Superior Community Development Corporation Executive Director Eddy Edwards says his nonprofit is assisting the USDA.

“The way things are going the market is so hot. They’re not able to meet the demand,” Edwards said. “So they’re reaching out to nonprofits like us that do that type of thing to have partners to deploy this money to increase the homeownership rate among Indigenous households in Michigan, which is hovering around 50%. The national average for normal households is in the 70% so we got a gap to fill.”

Edwards says it is not just tribal members from Keweenaw Bay who are eligible. Any member of a federally recognized tribe can utilize the program. He says the ultimate goal of this program is to help people navigate home ownership.

“It’s common that I have families come forward and they say, ‘I don’t know anything about buying a home and you know, we’ve rented, my family’s never owned a home.’ That’s very common. So that’s a big hill to get over so that’s what we do,” Edwards said.

Edwards says he hopes the USDA continues this program going forward so that his organization can help lift native home ownership.

