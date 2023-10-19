NMU’s School of Clinical Sciences symposium begins Wednesday

A professor says he hopes students walk away with a new passion for the careers they could pursue in the field.(WLUC)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students are getting their science on at Northern Michigan University this week.

Wednesday morning, students at the School of Clinical Sciences learned from industry professionals at the second annual Medical Laboratory Sciences and Molecular Diagnostics Symposium. The two-day event has 15 speakers from the field of laboratory sciences.

NMU Clinical Laboratory Sciences Professor Matt Jennings says it’s important for students to get a first-hand look at education and job opportunities.

“There’s a lot of career opportunity discussions that will take place throughout this symposium, but there is also a significant amount of clinical information that will be shared with the students,” Jennings said.

Jennings says he hopes students walk away with a new passion for the careers they could pursue in the field.

The symposium ends Friday.

