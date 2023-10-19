New mural coming to MooseWood Nature Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A mural is coming to MooseWood Nature Center in Marquette.

Muralist Matt Betts invited the community out to help him work on it for the day.

It will be of birds seen at the center during each season.

People joined in to help paint the background.

A collaborative grant from Audubon Great Lakes helped Betts get the process going.

Betts said inviting people to help makes it a collaborative effort between him and the community.

“Getting back to the idea of a mural being sort of a representation from the artist, but also keeping the community in mind, just having your hand in something makes it more… people might feel more ownership and might have more of a connection to it,” said Betts.

Betts said it should be complete in about two weeks.

