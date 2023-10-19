Michigan Senate Republicans call to expedite Line 5 permits

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction for the Line 5 tunnel was expected to begin in 2021, with operations starting next year.

The project still needs permits from the Army Corps of Engineers and the State of Michigan and that could take years.

Senator Ed McBroom and other Republican Senators want to speed up that process.

“We ought to be at a ribbon cutting today,” McBroom said. “We ought to at least have had a groundbreaking. Instead, we’re still waiting on permits, we’re still hearing foolish delays.”

McBroom and 17 other Republican Senators signed a letter on Wednesday for the Army Corps of Engineers and Governor Gretchen Whitmer. It calls for an expedited permitting process for Enbridge Energy’s Line 5 tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac.

We emailed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for comments about the letter. In a written statement to TV6, spokesperson Carrie Fox said:

“The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is following the procedures and guidance for preparing a National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). An EIS is warranted based on the Enbridge Line 5 Pipeline Tunnel project’s potential to have significant impacts on the quality of the human environment.

USACE updated the schedule in March 2023 following review and consideration of input from the EIS public scoping sessions. USACE consulted with Enbridge regarding the EIS schedule, and the schedule represents a realistic timeline for development of an EIS, based on an understanding of the studies and consultation necessary to support the EIS.”

McBroom said the state does not have a replacement for the propane provided by Line 5.

“Rather than doing the sure thing, making the investment, and being proud of standing for environmental soundness and the sound energy policy, we’re hanging our hopes on undiscovered technology,” McBroom said. Regardless of the permitting timeline the tunnel and Line 5 overall continue to face opposition.

Oil and Water Don’t Mix Coalition campaign coordinator Sean McBrearty said the focus should be shutting down the pipeline.

“It’s time that President Biden starts moving forward on decommissioning the pipeline,” McBrearty said. “Instead of what the Senate Republicans are doing.”

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Impact Statement is currently at the Data Collection and Review stage. The Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be completed by 2026. Click here to learn more.

Enbridge said Line 5 serves an estimated 55% of the state’s propane needs, including about 65% of the propane used in the Upper Peninsula and northern Michigan. Opponents of the tunnel say local propane distributors have started moving on from Line 5.

