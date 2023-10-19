Michigan legalizes Arctic grayling fishing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan anglers will soon be able to catch a fish that hasn’t swam in the state for almost a century.

Last week, the Michigan Natural Resources Commission legalized catching and releasing Arctic grayling. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it plans to stock a few hundred graylings in several Upper Peninsula lakes, making them available for fishing as soon as this fall.

According to the DNR, anglers have been looking forward to the return of Arctic grayling for some time now.

“Because they are such a cool species, there’s a very strong interest from various groups to get them back,” said Jay Wesley, Michigan DNR Fisheries Division Lake Michigan Basin coordinator. “Michigan has a town called Grayling. That gives you an idea of how iconic they were in Michigan at one point. Now that we understand new ways to get them reintroduced, we’re willing to try it. We’ve got a lot of support from our partners to do that.”

Wesley added that the fish are the perfect gauge for things like water cleanliness and temperature.

“Having the species is kind of an indicator that we’ve got good water quality and cold water in Michigan,” said Wesley. “So, as we face changes like climate change, if we can maintain the species in certain areas, I think that’s a real plus for Michigan.”

The DNR says the first two lakes it plans to stock are Lake Penegor and Lake Perrault in Houghton County.

