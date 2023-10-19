Michigan $15 minimum wage is on the ballot in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A proposal to eventually raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will be on the November 2024 ballot.

From the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic, to rising inflation, minimum wage workers in Michigan have faced their fair share of challenges. Part of those challenges is the struggle make a living wage.

“We saw millions of workers leave low wage sectors like the restaurant industry, refusing to work for sub-minimum wages, poverty wages,” said Saru Jayaraman, founder of One Fair Wage, the advocate group who pushed for the minimum wage increase in Michigan.

The One Fair Wage proposal, which outlines a steady increase to a $15 minimum wage by 2027, will now be on the November ballot next year, after Jayaraman and her team collected 610,000 signatures from Michigan residents.

“We’ve been at it in Michigan for a decade, over a decade,” she said. “And it was finally time to make sure it happened.”

This is not the first time One Fair Wage has taken steps to put a minimum wage increase on the ballot. They put forth a similar proposal in 2018 to raise the state minimum to a lesser $12 an hour, but it was quickly adopted and amended by state lawmakers before ever making it on the ballot.

As voters gear up for round two, small businesses like Meat BBQ in Lansing are wondering what it means for staff. No matter what the voters decide, owner Sean Johnson said they’ll find a way to make the necessary changes.

“It’s just one of those things where, once it happens, if it does happen, you’re just going to have to deal with it as an ownership issue from the financial side of it,” he said.

However, Johnson said there are some concerns that come with a potential $15 an hour minimum wage. With a staff that makes most of their money on gratuities, he fears that customers may be more reluctant to tip.

“Even when the service is bad, I’m still going to do it, because I understand what’s going on,” he said. “Other people may not, if they’re not in the business.”

There are only three states in the U.S. that currently require a $15 minimum wage for all workers. They are California, Massachusetts and Washington. Washington D.C. has a minimum wage of $17 an hour.

The current minimum wage in Michigan is $10.10, and any change, is now in the hands of Michigan voters, when they head to the polls in a little over a year.

