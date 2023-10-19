Menominee veteran deer hunt kicks off

The Freedom for Patriots hunting trip began Thursday morning.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Freedom for Patriots hunting trip began Thursday morning.

Twenty-four veterans gathered in Menominee to get licenses and tags for the deer hunt from Oct. 20 to 22. The charity Freedom for Patriots will process any deer tagged for no cost to the veteran.

Freedom for Patriots President Dave Anderson said the event helps vets experience an Upper Michigan tradition.

“To get these guys to come from various parts of the country, to go into a classic U.P. camp and experience that culture and custom all in respect of their service,” said Anderson. “Usually, it ends with a thank you and a handshake which turns into tears and a hug.”

The hunters will meet and camp with almost 100 volunteers during the event.

