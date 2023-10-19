Mary Lou Retton experiences ‘scary setback’ while in ICU, daughter says

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the Women's Gymnastics event at the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, USA on August. 5, 1984.(AP Photo)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton has suffered a setback in her fight with a rare form of pneumonia.

Retton’s daughter Shayla shared an update on her mother’s health on social media Wednesday.

In the video, she says that Retton was improving at the beginning of the week, but then says she experienced a quote “pretty scary setback” and is still in the ICU.

She did not provide further details on what the setback was, but she did say Retton had a better day on Wednesday.

She also added that the continuing battle has left her mother exhausted.

Retton’s family revealed the former Olympian’s health battle earlier this month.

They had also created a page on the fundraising site spotfund, noting that Retton did not have health insurance.

As of Thursday morning- it has so far raised more than $450,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A public hearing was held prior to the vote, with the majority of speakers supporting the...
Hancock city council approves $30,000 purchase agreement for three former Finlandia University properties
Delta County district 4 commissioner, David Moyle, has until October 25 to challenge signatures...
Recall signatures approved for one Delta County commissioner

Latest News

In this handout frame released by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Europe-Radio...
Russian-American journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as a foreign agent
Barrel and Beam Co-founder, Marina Dupler, joins Pavlina Osta to share what's new this year.
Barrel and Beam to host third annual Ciderday celebration
Marquette City logo with a blurred image of Washington Street from the Front Street intersection.
UPDATE: Marquette addresses budget deficit, utility increase as new fiscal year begins
An off-duty firefighter ditches dinner to rescue family from an intense Providence, Rhode...
Off-duty firefighter abandons dinner to save family from house fire