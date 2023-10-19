Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson joins Pumpkin Walk

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is preparing to host its second annual Pumpkin Walk Oct. 28.

DDA Head Coordinator Kenzie Williamsen is excited to see community connections on display.

“[You hear] ‘oh, I know him from Super One, I know him from First National, I know him from tv, and I know this owner because he owns this restaurant,’” said Williamsen. “It’s just my favorite thing seeing people I know in the community doing things together.”

This year, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson (MMCD) will join First National Bank and Trust (FNB) as a presenting sponsor and combine its Trunk or Treat event with the Pumpkin Walk.

MMCD Director of Public Relations & Business Development Joe Rizzo said the new cancer center’s construction led him to seek other community partnerships.

“I saw that the Pumpkin Walk was going into its second year, so I reached out to the Downtown Development Authority and First National Bank, and I asked them if they would consider Marshfield Dickinson joining their event,” said Rizzo.

FNB Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mick Gayan said they welcome MMCD as a sponsor.

“It’s a great partnership between our organization and their organization and we have shared values in our two organizations like this event that we can bring to the community,” said Gayan.

The Trunk or Treat starts in the Downtown Systems Control Stage parking lot at noon and finishes with a costume contest at 3 p.m. Organizers expect thousands to attend.

