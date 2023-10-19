Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson joins Pumpkin Walk

The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is preparing to host its second annual Pumpkin...
The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is preparing to host its second annual Pumpkin Walk Oct. 28(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority is preparing to host its second annual Pumpkin Walk Oct. 28.

DDA Head Coordinator Kenzie Williamsen is excited to see community connections on display.

“[You hear] ‘oh, I know him from Super One, I know him from First National, I know him from tv, and I know this owner because he owns this restaurant,’” said Williamsen. “It’s just my favorite thing seeing people I know in the community doing things together.”

This year, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson (MMCD) will join First National Bank and Trust (FNB) as a presenting sponsor and combine its Trunk or Treat event with the Pumpkin Walk.

MMCD Director of Public Relations & Business Development Joe Rizzo said the new cancer center’s construction led him to seek other community partnerships.

“I saw that the Pumpkin Walk was going into its second year, so I reached out to the Downtown Development Authority and First National Bank, and I asked them if they would consider Marshfield Dickinson joining their event,” said Rizzo.

FNB Director of Marketing and Public Relations Mick Gayan said they welcome MMCD as a sponsor.

“It’s a great partnership between our organization and their organization and we have shared values in our two organizations like this event that we can bring to the community,” said Gayan.

The Trunk or Treat starts in the Downtown Systems Control Stage parking lot at noon and finishes with a costume contest at 3 p.m. Organizers expect thousands to attend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.P. residents can apply for the waitlist until 11 a.m. on Oct. 31.
State of Michigan offers rental assistance program
How the ship's Steward keeps everyone fed and happy
Feeding the crew on the Lee A. Tregurtha
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
The New York Deli Café
New York Deli Café to open next week
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Michigan. (Bergman Office Photo)
Rep. Bergman ‘prepared to step up’ and seek House Speaker role

Latest News

Community members could spoke with first responders in a casual atmosphere while enjoying free...
Hancock fire, police departments meet with community for ‘Coffee with a Cop and Firefighter’
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
LIVE: Biden delivers a rare Oval Office address as he seeks billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine
The students received a lecture on land management from the DNR and a run-down on how the...
UP middle schoolers get first hand experience in timber industry
A professor says he hopes students walk away with a new passion for the careers they could...
NMU’s School of Clinical Sciences symposium begins Wednesday
Rain from passing systems and lake effect to gradually diminish this weekend -- chilly wind to...
Rain, wind and chilly autumn turn to the weekend